UNICEF Cameroon COVID-19 Situation Report No. 18: 28 August - 24 September 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 24 September 2020, there have been over 20,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 19,440 recoveries and 418 deaths (fatality rate: 2%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions.

However, since July a progressive decline in new cases has been reported (see table) with current reported infection rates as low as the first weeks of April.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons.

Since March 10, an estimated 19,343,184 persons have been sensitized on COVID-19, 3,937,528 persons engaged for sensitisation activities.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 955 children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old have been infected with COVID-19.

Since 13 August to encourage the continued usage of health services, the Ministry of Public Health launched the baby box concept: offering a kit for childbirth to parents in FarNorth, Adamawa, North, East and Centre regions. UNICEF pursued its support to COVID19 RCCE activities in the framework of reproductive, maternal, new-born and child health (RMNCH) services and vaccination.