UNICEF Cameroon COVID-19 Situation Report No. 17: 7-27 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 26 August 2020, there have been over 19,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17,651 recoveries and 411 deaths (fatality rate: 2.1%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions. The peak was reached on the week of July 25, since the scaling up of testing, new detected cases are not increasing proportionally. However, vigilance and the respect of COVID-19 barriers measure remain of high importance to avoid a second wave.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons.

Since March 10, an estimated 19,295,393 persons have been sensitized on COVID-19 and 3,884,000 persons engaged for sensitisation activities.

Ahead of the beginning of the new academic year starting October 5, UNICEF provided technical and financial assistance to the Ministry of Basic Education for the development and operationalization of COVID-19 safe guidelines.

On August 17, the Ministry of Secondary Education (MINESEC) prohibited the organization of summer classes in public and private school establishments.