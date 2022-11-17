UNICEF Cameroon Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 July to 30 September 2022

Highlights

In Quarter three, the cholera epidemic expanded from five regions (Littoral, South-West, Centre, South, and West) affecting 48 districts with 10,028 confirmed cases and 189 deaths having 1.86 per cent lethality rate, to include four additional regions (Far North, North, East, and North-West), affecting 36 additional districts with 10,336 confirmed cases and 200 deaths.

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) funding that was received will be allocated across agencies: 40 per cent for Food Security in the Far North, 20 per cent for Nutrition in the Far North, 25 per cent for Shelter/NF! in the Far North, and 25 per cent for Protection in the North-West and south-West regions, including the Areas of Responsibility.