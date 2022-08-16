UNICEF Cameroon Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 January to 30 June 2022

During this report period, cholera has remained a constant threat in the South-West and Littoral regions. As of 20 June, 9,147 cases and 172 deaths have been reported, with most cases and deaths occurring in the South-West (5,924 cases and 92 deaths). 1

US$ 1.7 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has been approved by the Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations in response to the cholera outbreak in Cameroon. US$ 1.2 will support UNICEF water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects and US$ 499.9 million will support World Health Organization (WHO) health projects in the South-West and Littoral regions.