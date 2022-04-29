Cameroon + 3 more
UNICEF Cameroon Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January to 31 March 2022
Attachments
Highlights
A During this reporting period, a significant cholera outbreak has been reported in the South-West and Littoral regions. Smaller outbreaks have also occurred in the Centre, South and North regions. As of 3 April, 71 deaths and 3,563 cases have been reported in the South-West region. During the month of March, there were 1,628 new cases and 24 deaths.*
Following the intercommunal violence which broke out in the Logone Birni district of the Far North region on 5 December 2021, 44 people died, more than 100 others were injured, and 25,246 people remain displaced.** While a humanitarian response was activated, it has remained significantly underfunded.
As of 18 April, Cameroon has reported 119,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,927 deaths (case fatality rate of 1.6 per cent). Thirty-three new cases and zero deaths were reported during the week of 11-17 April, compared to 2,358 cases during the 1st week of the year (3-9 January 2022).***