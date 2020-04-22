UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Response External Update, 20 April 2020

The West and Central Africa region has seen close to a 40 percent increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks with a total of 6,921 contaminations as of 20 April compared with 2,725 on 06 April.

Although only one case has been reported so far among the close to 10 million people of concern to UNHCR in the region, the risks are high due to local transmissions across the 21 countries covered which have weak healthcare systems.

UNHCR operations are supporting governments to address the crisis in displacement areas, in line with the national priorities. Particular attention is being given to women and girls who are increasingly at risk of gender-based violence in confinement.

KEY FIGURES

6921 total cases in West & Central Africa as of 20 April 2020 (source: WHO)

*Include active cases, recovered, deaths

21/21 countries reporting local transmission of COVID-19

1 reported COVID-19 case amongst persons of concern.

Operational Context

Rapid increase of confirmed cases. Since the first case of COVID-19 was declared in Nigeria on 28 February 2020, the pandemic has progressed steadily throughout West and Central Africa where it has killed 181 people. As of 20 April 2020, WHO statistics show 6,921 confirmed cases in the 21 countries covered by the Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa with 4,861 still active and 1,879 who recovered. Most cases are reported in Cameroon (1,163) followed by Ghana (1,042), Côte d’Ivoire (879), Nigeria (665), Niger (655), Guinea (622) and Burkina Faso (581). A first case has been reported among UNHCR’s persons of concern in Cameroon on 17 April 2020.

Movement restrictions. Countries in West and Central Africa have officially imposed various levels of restriction on international movements, from complete to partial border closures and mandatory self-quarantine on travelers arriving in-country. However, several countries are gradually beginning to ease the restrictions. On 20 April the Burkina Faso Government re-opened Rood-Woko, the largest market in Ouagadougou, as part of a pilot in the process of re-opening markets in the capital city in order to test the population’s respect of the protective measures (i.e. wearing of masks, physical distancing, washing of hands etc). The Government also decided to shorten curfew time by 3 hours to 21:00 to 04:00 instead of 19:00 to 05:00. The rest of the temporary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the closure of land and air borders, the ban of large gatherings and markets, and the placement of 15 cities under quarantine, remain in place until further notice. From 27 April, the wearing of masks will be compulsory on the national territory, while schools will reopen on 28 April. Ghana also a relaxed the lockdown in main cities on 19 April, citing improved case detection and case management measures. Nevertheless, schools remain closed in Ghana and public gatherings are still banned. Meanwhile Guinea, Niger and Senegal have also made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.

Poor public health system. In most countries in the region, persons of concern have access to national health services. However, major gaps exist, including limited numbers of trained health personnel in emergency response and in case detection and management as well as inadequate treatment units, particularly in remote areas hosting refugees and IDPs, in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Mali or Niger. The already fragile health situation of the region, characterized by the persistence of diseases such as malaria, respiratory infections, measles and diarrhea, is exacerbated by a precarious security condition.

Risk of stigmatization of forcibly displaced populations and impact on vulnerable categories. Forcibly displaced populations are at heightened risk of stigmatization in situations of pandemic. Feelings of distrust and instances of discrimination exacerbated by fake news, misinformation and the politicization of the issue could emerge should refugee or IDP population be heavily affected. As with previous epidemics, it is feared that women will be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19.Women are the driving force of the agricultural sector and informal economy, both of which are likely to be severely affected by the crisis. Women and girls also face a heightened risk of gender-based violence in their homes during confinement. In forced displacement context, women, elderly, children, youth, persons with disabilities, and minorities also experience a higher degree of socio-economic marginalization with more limited access to effective surveillance, early-warning systems and health services.

Challenges linked to the socio-economic impact of the crisis. The restriction on movement, the slowdown or even the halt in economic activity will likely have a greater impact on refugees and IDPs. Most of them are involved in the informal sector which usually is the most affected during public health outbreaks due to increase government controls. This predictable loss of income which is already being felt in urban areas among refugees involved in the informal trade will increase their vulnerabilities, food insecurity and dependency on humanitarian support.