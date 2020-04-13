UNHCR: Technical WASH Guidance for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response (Ver 2.1 April 4th 2020)

Key points

 Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures that can be used to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus. WASH practitioners should work to enable more frequent and regular hand hygiene by increasing access to soap, increasing access to handwashing facilities, and using proven behaviour change techniques.

 Existing guidance on safe management of drinking-water and sanitation services applies to the COVID-19 outbreak. Extra measures are not needed. Disinfection will facilitate more rapid dieoff of virus in water supplies.

 Many co-benefits, from other WASH related diseases, are realized by safely managing water sanitation services and good hygiene practices.

COVID-19

 Symptoms: Most common are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Less common are aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea (2-10%). Symptoms appear 2-10 days after infection.

 Transmission: two main routes are respiratory (e.g. droplets from coughing or sneezing) and contact (e.g. surfaces that have been contaminated with droplets).

 Environmental Survival: Survival on surfaces (2 hours – 9 days), depends on surface, temperature, relative humidity, and specific strain.

Inactivation in minutes using common disinfectants (70% ethanol or 0.5% sodium hypochlorite).

 Protection: The most effective way is frequent handwash, cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue and practice “social distancing” - at least 2 meters (6 feet) from people.

Drinking-water and sanitation services

 No evidence that the COVID-19 virus is found in drinking-water, surface waters or groundwater.

 Some recent Dutch evidence (KWR Water) that COVID-19 is present in wastewater although this is not believed to be a major transmission route.

As always:

 Maintain FRC of ≥ 0.5 mg/l after at least 30 minutes contact time; storage containers must be regularly cleaned.

 Where there is no off-site treatment for faecal sludge, in-situ treatment can be done with 10% lime slurry.

 Clean communal toilets, bathrooms, and showers with detergent and 0.5% sodium hypochlorite at least once a day; Use PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) while cleaning and practice hand hygiene before and after removing PPE. Clean reusable PPEs with disinfectant. Sterilize1 then safely dispose of greywater or water from washing PPE, surfaces and floors.

Hand Hygiene

 Handwashing Stations: should be located at homes, schools and public spaces (e.g. markets, places of worship, transportation centers). Water and soap should be available within 5m of toilets and at entrance and exit of all public spaces.

 Critical Times: regular handwashing should occur: after sneezing and coughing, after touching surfaces in public spaces, before preparing food, before and after eating, after using the toilet or changing a child’s diaper, and after touching animals .

i. Soap and water for 40−60 seconds using the appropriate technique .

ii. Alcohol-based hand-rub (60-80% ethanol or isopropyl alcohol): 20−30 seconds using the appropriate technique (essential for health care facilities). How to produce hand-rub .

iii. Chlorine solution (0.05%) as a last resort; 20-30 seconds using hand-rub technique 9 .

 Water points: ideally pedal-operated taps or devices with sensors to minimize hand contact.

Where standard taps are in use, ensure taps are regularly disinfected; if possible provide paper towels to use when opening/closing taps.

Hygiene Promotion and Behavior Change

 Objective: reducing exposure through adequate personal and interpersonal practices (e.g. hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing etiquette, social distancing, etc).

 Common Pitfalls: Too much focus on one-way messages without listening to the perspective of different groups; too much focus on designing promotional materials (posters and leaflets) before understanding the problem properly; too much focus on personal hygiene and not enough on operation and maintenance. Make sure vulnerable groups are involved and targeted.

 NFI: soap (250 g/p/month personal hygiene; 200 g/p/month laundry; 250 g/p/month menstrual hygiene); water storage containers, washing basins, other general hygiene items e.g. menstrual hygiene management materials.