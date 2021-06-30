UNHCR Cameroon MCO Factsheet - May 2021

Cameroon hosts 1,948,495 persons of concern to UNHCR: 449,796 refugees and asylum seekers, 1,032,942 internally displaced persons (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 465,757 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 458 refugees and 62 asylum seekers.

UNHCR and the Ministry of Public Health signed a framework agreement and strategic integration plan for the inclusion of refugees in the national health system. The agreement will improve access to healthcare for Central African and Nigerian refugees living in the Adamawa, East, Far North and North regions, as well as in Douala and Yaoundé.

The security situation in the North West and South West regions remained volatile with frequent use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), kidnappings and clashes between State and non-State armed groups (NSAG), triggering the displacement of civilian population and affecting humanitarian access.