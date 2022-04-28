UNHCR Cameroon MCO Factsheet - March 2022

Cameroon hosts 1,941,349 persons of concern to UNHCR: 485,729 refugees and asylum seekers, 936,767 internally displaced persons, and 518,853 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 271 refugees and 53 asylum seekers.

In the Far North region, UNHCR carried out a protection needs assessment in Logone Birni following a significant number of spontaneous returns, identifying 7,102 returnees (1,506 households) in 19 villages. A total of 9,654 returnees have been registered in 34 villages since February 2022.

In the North West and South West regions, the security situation continued to be volatile, and was marked by clashes between state and non-state armed groups, the use of IEDs, kidnappings, arson attacks and killings. Humanitarian access remained difficult.