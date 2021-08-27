UNHCR Cameroon MCO Factsheet - July 2021

Cameroon hosts 1,954,100 persons of concern to UNHCR: 455,401 refugees and asylum seekers, 1,032,942 internally displaced persons (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 465,757 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 344 refugees and 62 asylum seekers.

Increased attacks from non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in the Logone and Chari, and Mayo Tsanaga divisions in the Far North led to human rights violations against civilian populations. The resulting insecurity negatively affected humanitarian access. A total of 34 security incidents were recorded during the reporting period.

Threats and the harassment of humanitarian workers in the North West and South West continued during the reporting period. An inter-agency mission in Momo Division revealed an increase in the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), carjacking, and clashes between security forces and NSAGs, leading to civilian population displacement. The priorities for IDPs are food, healthcare,

SGBV response, shelter, and NFIs.