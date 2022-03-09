UNHCR Cameroon MCO Factsheet - January 2022

Cameroon hosts 1,929,914 persons of concern to UNHCR: 474,294 refugees and asylum seekers, 936,767 internally displaced persons (357,631 in the Far North and 579,136 in the North West and South West regions), and 518,853 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 278 refugees and 53 asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers from the Central African Republic continued to arrive in the Eastern region, following renewed clashes between state and non-state armed groups. UNHCR protection monitoring detected 458 new arrivals and is responding with the distribution of food and nonfood items, registration, and livelihood.

UNHCR and Government conducted a joint mission to assess protection risks and possible solutions for personsdisplaced by the intercommunal conflict between herders and farmer/fishermen in the Far North. Observations include the need forurgent shelter, food, protection, and facilitate a development responseinLogone and Chari to preempt anothercrisis in the area.