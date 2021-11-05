UNHCR Cameroon MCO Factsheet - August 2021

Cameroon hosts 1,978,070 persons of concern to UNHCR: 458,901 refugees and asylum seekers, 1,052,591 internally displaced persons (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 466,578 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 342 refugees and 54 asylum seekers.

Violent intercommunal clashes between Shuwa Arab herders and Mousgoum fishermen over agricultural, fisheries and pastoral resources in Missiska in the Far North Region resulted in the death of 45 individuals and a significant displacement of civilian population. 11,000 people fled to Chad, and 12,559 persons were forced to internally displace.

The security situation in the North West and South West regions remained volatile, with incidents affecting the humanitarian community, including the killing of a humanitarian staff member in Bamenda. 2,400 returnees from Nigeria were reported in both regions. UNHCR is coordinating with partners and authorities to respond to the needs.