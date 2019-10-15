UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - September 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,567,543 people of concern, including 291,803 Central African and 108,335 Nigerian refugees.

Beginning 30 September, Cameroon organized a one-week major national dialogue to seek solutions to crisis in the country’s Englishspeaking regions.

On 11 September, Japanese Ambassador, H.E. Tsutomu Osawa visited the Ngam refugee site, in Adamaoua to assess refugee needs and the work of humanitarians.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for persons of concern in collaboration with: