UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - October 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,575,403 people of concern, including 271,960 Central African and 106,761 Nigerian refugees.

As of 30 October, 891 Central African Refugees living in Cameroon returned home in a voluntary repatriation facilitated by the governments of Cameroon, CAR and UNHCR, out of 4000 planned for 2019.

Municipalities hosting large numbers of refugees and UNHCR have begun strengthening their collaboration in working towards the common good of refugees and host communities.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for persons of concern in collaboration with:

◼ Government Partners: Ministries of External Relations, Territorial Administration, Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Public Health, Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Social Affairs, Justice, Basic Education, Water and Energy, Youth and Civic Education, the National Employment Fund and others, Secrétariat Technique des Organes de Gestion du Statut des réfugiés.

◼ Implementing Partners: Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD), Agence pour le Développment Economique et Social (ADES), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), FAIRMED, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), Intersos, International Medical Corps (IMC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Plan International, Première Urgence - Internationale (PUI) and Public Concern.

◼ Operational Partners: ICRC, Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA), ASOL, Red Deporte, IEDA Relief, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), Solidarités International and CARE International.

◼ UN Agencies: WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, UN Women, FAO, UNESCO, IOM, UNDP and UNOCHA.

◼ Operational coordination: The response for Central African refugees is managed in line with the Refugee Coordination Model. Sectorial groups have been established by UNHCR, covering the whole operational area. Local authorities have been very engaged in the management of the refugee operation. At the capital-level, UNHCR leads the Multi-Sector Operations Team for the Refugee Response and the national Protection Working Group, and actively participates in other relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms and the Humanitarian Country Team.