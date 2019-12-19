19 Dec 2019

UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - November 2019

19 Dec 2019
Cameroon currently has 1,713,168 people of concern, including 292,863 Central African and 109,340 Nigerian refugees.

As of 28 November, 2,549 Central African Refugees living in Cameroon returned home in a voluntary repatriation facilitated by the governments of Cameroon, CAR and UNHCR, out of 4000 planned for 2019.

Groups of small-scale farmers including refugees and host communities to supply tons of maize to an agro-industrial factory in a bid to promote refugee entrepreneurship.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for persons of concern in collaboration with:

◼ Government Partners: Ministries of External Relations, Territorial Administration, Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Public Health, Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Social Affairs, Justice, Basic Education, Water and Energy, Youth and Civic Education, the National Employment Fund and others, Secrétariat Technique des Organes de Gestion du Statut des réfugiés.

◼ Implementing Partners: Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD), Agence pour le Développment Economique et Social (ADES), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), FAIRMED, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), Intersos, International Medical Corps (IMC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Plan International,
Première Urgence - Internationale (PUI) and Public Concern.

◼ Operational Partners: ICRC, Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA), ASOL, Red Deporte, IEDA Relief, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), Solidarités International and CARE International.

◼ UN Agencies: WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, UN Women, FAO, UNESCO, IOM, UNDP and UNOCHA.

◼ Operational coordination: The response for Central African refugees is managed in line with the Refugee Coordination Model. Sectorial groups have been established by UNHCR, covering the whole operational area. Local authorities have been very engaged in the management of the refugee operation. At the capital-level, UNHCR leads the Multi-Sector Operations Team for the Refugee Response and the national Protection Working Group, and actively participates in other relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms and the Humanitarian Country Team.

