UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - November 2018

Cameroon currently has 1,166,842 people of concern, including 271,518 Central African and 101,767 Nigerian refugees.

NFI distributions for IDPs were conducted in the South-West region despite difficulties in accessing certain areas.

Biomtric registration of out-ofcamp Nigerian refugees in the Far North region began on 3 November.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for persons of concern in collaboration with:

Operational coordination: The response for Central African refugees is managed in line with the Refugee Coordination Model. Sectorial groups have been established by UNHCR, covering the whole operational area. Local authorities have been very engaged in the management of the refugee operation. At the capital-level, UNHCR leads the Multi-Sector Operations Team for the Refugee Response and the national Protection Working Group, and actively participates in other relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms and the Humanitarian Country Team.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

On 20 November, the U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Peter Henry Barlerin, accompanied by the Representative of WFP in Cameroon and the Food for Peace Officer of USAID, met with humanitarian actors in Ngaoundéré, capital of Adamaoua region. During the discussions, the Ambassador highlighted that the situation of Central African refugees continues to be of concern. Humanitarian actors mentioned the problem of a reduction in financial resources over the years despite ever increasing needs. The security situation in the Central African Republic is not favorable for voluntary return despite the existence of some pendular movements of refugees. We shoud continue to ensure the self-reliance of refugees and host communities through livelihood and cash-based activities.

On 15 November, a European Union (EU) and European Civil Protection and Humanitrain Aid Operations (ECHO) delegation undertook a mission to the Far North region of Cameroon. The delegation met with Nigerian refugee leaders in Minawao camp who exposed the various difficulties they face on a daily basis including, access to firewood, alternative sources of energy, insufficient teaching materials and school supplies, insufficient income-generating activities and vocational training for young people, and insufficient medication. The mission renewed its commitment and support to the refugees of Minawao camp and to efforts already being undertaken, especially in their home country so that they can return in safety and dignity. The mission also visited Gourounguel Transit Center to obtain an insight into the reception and registration process of new arrivals.

The Spanish NGO, España con ACNUR, (Spain with UNHCR) undertook a mission to Cameroon from 17-23 November. After a briefing in Yaounde on 19 November, the mission continued to Bertoua where they were received by the Governor of the East region. España con ACNUR, who over the years has been a strong supporter and mobilizer of funds for Central African refugees, arrived in Batouri on 20 November where they met with local authorties and thereafter went on to visit Timagolo refugee site and participated in a ceremony where birth certificates were being issued and provided to the parents of refugees born in the site. From 21-22 November, the mission was able to see and understand activities being carried out by UNHCR and its partners in the refugee sites of Gado (East Adamaoua) and Ngam (Adamaoua region). The purpose of this mission was to obtain a better understanding of the of Central African refugee situation, to assess the impact of partners' activities and to determine the gaps and needs in order to mobilize additional resources.