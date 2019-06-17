UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - May 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,305,066 people of concern, including 285,173 Central African and 104,884 Nigerian refugees.

From 05 -11 May, UNHCR led a Go-and-See visit to Yola, Adamawa state in Nigeria for the voluntary repatriation process of Nigerian refugees

UNHCR has opened a Field Office in Bamenda, North West Region, to better protect persons of concern affected by increased internal displacement

FUNDING (AS OF 31 MAY)

USD 90.3 M Requested for Cameroon

Funded: 14%

Gap: 86%

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

The security situation in Cameroon’s Far North Region has remained unpredictable, characterised by attacks by the Boko Haram group. The Logone and Chari, Mayo Tsanaga and Mayo Sava divisions have remained the most affected. Between 27 and 31 May in Logone and Chari for instance, a series of attacks resulted in the death of 06 persons. The modus operandi of the group has continued to be the burning of villages, pillaging and looting, kidnapping and of recent, the use of young female suicide bombers. Amid fears of increased attacks during the period for the Ramadan feast especially along border areas, Cameroon’s Minister of Defence was in the region on 23 and 24 May to remobilise soldiers and strengthen the security of persons in the area.

UNHCR led a Go-and-See visit including 6 Nigerian refugees to Yola in the Adamawa state in Nigeria from 05 to 11 May 2019 within the framework of the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in the Minawao camp. Discussions centred on the level of preparedness for both the Nigerian and Cameroonian sides in relation to the process. Meanwhile the registration of candidates for voluntary repatriation is continuing with a permanent team stationed at the camp. By 31 May, 698 households had been registered, representing 2726 candidates.

UNHCR has opened a new field office in Bamenda, North West Region to step up its protection and assistance mechanism for persons forcefully displaced there due to violence in the two English speaking regions. The office comes to strengthen the one in Buea in terms of managing the internal displacement situation that has forcefully moved some 530,000 persons. In follow-up, a UNHCR mission from Geneva was in Bamenda and Buea between 20 and 24 May 2019. The team met with administrative authorities and humanitarian actors in the regions to discuss the socio-political and humanitarian situation. Acknowledging efforts made by government and local authorities to foster assistance and protection activities in these areas, UNHCR advocated more collaboration with government.

Modalities for the implementation of an 18-month project to promote quality basic education for refugee children in the East, Adamawa and Far North Regions are being examined by UNHCR, UNICEF, administrative and municipal authorities and partner agencies in the regions. The project funded under the Global Partnership for Education, GPE through UNICEF is evaluated at 7.76 million USD. It will consist of the construction of 200 fully equipped classrooms in 16 schools, with sanitary facilities, capacity-building for teachers and promotion of community action towards the education of children, especially the girl child and the implementation of alternative programmes for uneducated children etc.