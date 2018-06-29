UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - May 2018
Cameroon currently has 687,092 people of concern, including 258,779 Central African refugees and 96,367 Nigerian refugees.
The World Bank approved an International Development Association package of $274 million to assist refugees and host communities in Cameroon.
New arrivals continue to be registered in the Far North region as Nigerian refugees seek safety further inland.
WORKING WITH PARTNERS
UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for refugees in collaboration with:
Government Partners: Ministries of External Relations, Territorial Administration, Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Public Health, Women Empowerment and Family, Social Affairs, Justice, Basic Education, Water and Energy, Youth and Civic Education, the National Employment Fund and others, Secrétariat Technique des Organes de Gestion du Statut des réfugiés.
Implementing Partners:, Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD), Agence pour le Développment Economique et Social (ADES), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), FAIRMED, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), InterSos, International Medical Corps (IMC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Plan International, Première Urgence - Internationale (PUI) and Public Concern.
Operational Partners: ICRC, Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA), ASOL, Red Deporte, IEDA Relief, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), Solidarités International and CARE International.
UN Agencies: WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, UN Women, FAO, UNESCO, IOM, UNDP and UNOCHA.
Operational coordination: In accordance with the “Joint OCHA-UNHCR Note on Mixed Situations – Coordination in Practice” the responsibility to coordinate the overall humanitarian response in the Far North has been delegated to UNHCR. UNHCR sectors are utilized to deliver assistance to IDPs and other affected groups. All sectors are operational holding regular meetings. Each sector is led by a Government entity and co-led by UN agencies. There is also a bi-monthly UNHCR-chaired Multi-Sector Operations Team meeting in Maroua, bringing together more than 40 humanitarian partners intervening in the region. The response for Central African refugees is managed in line with the Refugee Coordination Model. Sectorial groups have been established by UNHCR, covering the whole operational area. Local authorities have been very engaged in the management of the refugee operation. At the capital-level, UNHCR leads the Multi-Sector Operations Team for the Refugee Response and the national Protection Working Group, and actively participates in other relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms and the Humanitarian Country Team.
MAIN DEVELOPMENTS
On 1 May 2018, the World Bank (WB) approved an International Development Association (IDA) package of $274 million for four projects focusing on helping refugees and host communities in Cameroon with access to health care, education, social safety nets, and social and economic infrastructure. The package includes a $130 million grant from the IDA 18 Refugees and Host Communities Sub-Window. Cameroon is the first country worldwide to benefit from $2 billion of dedicated funding provided by IDA to support low-income countries hosting large numbers of refugees. Working in coordination, the package – consisting of the Social Safety Net Project, Health System Performance Reinforcement Project, Community Development Program Support Project and the Education Reform Support Project – aims to improve access to health care and education for both refugees and host communities. It includes the most vulnerable households in social safety nets, and ensures – via an integrated and inclusive approach - that municipal development plans are developed jointly by host communities and refugees and deliver small public works that are critical to host communities and refugees alike. Throughout the implementation of the projects, UNHCR will support the WB in monitoring the adequacy of the refugee protection framework in Cameroon.
An adequate protection framework will remain a precondition for the disbursement of the additional financing under the IDA18 sub-window for host communities and refugees. In this context, the WB will actively support UNHCR’s advocacy efforts with the Government to respect refugee protection principles.
On 28 May, an Emergency Response Plan was launched in Cameroon to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs in the South-West and North-West regions of the country. The humanitarian community is seeking US$15 million to deliver life-saving assistance for a targeted 160,000 internally displaced people for an initial period of three months.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation carried out a mission to the Far North during the reporting period. The main objective of the mission was to conduct a baseline assessment in Minawao camp, but also Mokolo District Hospital, the referral hospital, in view of launching a project focused on reproductive health and new-borns. The mission met with local health authorites, UNFPA, as well as other partners to discuss and determine strategies to best implement this new project in favour of refugees and host communities.
On 24 May, the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon, Mr. Stéphane Doppagne, undertook a familiarization mission to Mokolo, Zamai and Minawao refugee camp in the Far North region. A visit to some of Minawao's major structures (health center, cocoon reforestation sites, vocational training center, WASH activites, etc.), provided an overview of efforts being carried out by UNHCR and its parnters to protect and assist the refugee community. Exchanges with the refugee community mentioned the need for additional international support from humanitarian and development partners to improve their living conditions.