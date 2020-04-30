UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - March 2020

Cameroon currently has 1,751,875 people of concern, including 272,173 Central African Republic refugees, 112,228 Nigerian refugees, 36,373 urban refuges and asylum seekers, 976,773 IDPs (297,380 in the Far North and 679,393 in the North West and South West regions) and 354,328 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North region.

Cameroon recorded its first COVID-19 case on 06 March. UNHCR has been mobilizing efforts together with the Government and partners to prevent and respond to the pandemic. These include training medical staff, setting up health infrastures and distribution of basic hygiene items to refugees, IDPs and other persons of concern.

Security in the Far North remains volatile with series of Boko Haram attacks. On 23 March attacks were perpetrated on Nigerian and Chadian armies. Potential retaliation of the multinational joint arm force in the Lake Chad region and extremists attacks’ are likely to cause displacements of civilians.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

• On 23 March 2020 simultaneous Boko Haram attacks were perpetrated on Nigerian and Chadian armies in the lake Chad region. 70 Nigerians and 98 Chadian soldiers were reportedly killed in the attacks. The retaliation of multinational joint forces on extremist groups caused fear among civilians causing the displacement of people in the Lake Chad region.

• In the North West and South West regions, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) have changed their attack strategy by targeting humanitarian workers. The aim is to draw the attention of the international community on the Anglophone crisis. On 24 March, UNHCR partner’s monitoring team was held hostage in Talangaye Village in the South-West Region. They were released some hours later with UNHCR’s vehicle (used by the partner) partially vandalized.