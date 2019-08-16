UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - July 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,548,652 people of concern, including 287,467 Central African and 107,840 Nigerian refugees.

On 25 July, UNHCR organized a preparatory workshop in Bertoua ahead of cross-border meeting on voluntary repatriation of CAR refugees.

A US Congress delegation visited UNHCR in Yaoundé on 01 July and had an exchange with refugees and humanitarian actors on situation in the country.

FUNDING (AS OF 30 JULY)

USD 90.3 M Requested for Cameroon

26% funded

Gap: 74%

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

The security situation in Cameroon's Far North region remained precarious with several attacks by the Boko Haram including killings, plundering of villages and kidnappings. Although the Logone and Chari Division was relatively calm during the reporting period, the Lake Chad Islands and localities like Fotokol, Hilé Alifa and Darak along the border with Nigeria witnessed many of such attacks. The Mayo Tsanaga division also recorded similar assaults including the ransacking of the Kerawa Mafa Health Centre and the looting of its pharmacy. On 09 and 10 July, the attacks forced 1,533 persons to move from Zheleved to Moskota, some 30 kilometres away still in the Mayo Tsanaga division.

On 01 July, a high level delegation of US Members of Congress led by California Congresswoman, Ms Karen Bass, had an exchange with representatives of urban refugees in Yaounde at the UNHCR office. The delegation primarily sought to evaluate the situation of refugees in the country, understand their needs and how they can be assisted. The US congress members also had round-table discussions with the country humanitarian team on the crises in the two English speaking regions and the rising humanitarian needs in the country.

The situation in the North West and South West regions remained tense in July, with many localities being destroyed and persons displaced as fighting continues between security forces and non-state armed groups. This, added to the continuous lockdowns in the afflicted areas and use of explosives by fighters have increased population movements with few people only returning for short periods to check on family, property or harvest crops. Between 22 and 26 July, hostilities forced an estimated 50 households of about 300 individuals in Bafmeng, NW region to move to nearby bushes. Meanwhile, on 03 July, a delegation of UN Agencies and Cluster Leads led by OCHA visited the Regional Humanitarian Coordination Centre to discuss on modalities for the distribution of humanitarian assistance and on 26 July, heads of Agencies met in UNHCR-Bamenda to finalise on the procedures put in place in partnership with government through the Regional Humanitarian Coordination Centres (RHCC) for humanitarian assistance to persons of concern in these areas.