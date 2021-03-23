UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - February 2021

Cameroon hosts 1,946,751 persons of concern to UNHCR: 440,461 refugees, 7,591 asylum seekers, 1,032,942 internally displaced persons (IDPs), (321,886 in the Far North and 711,056 in the North West and South West regions), and 465,757 returnees (former IDPs). Gabon hosts 472 refugees and 84 asylum seekers.

During the reporting period, a total of 4,982 Nigerian refugees living in the Far North region confirmed their intentions to return home. The tripartite commission on voluntary repatriation, consisting of UNHCR, Nigeria and Cameroon, met to define the conditions of their return expected to start in March.

Frequent clashes between state and non-state armed groups continued in the North West and South West regions. Incidents of abductions and killings were reported, while confrontations between pastoralist and farming communities in Nwa in the North West led to the displacement of about 4000 people.