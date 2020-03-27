UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - February 2020

Cameroon currently has 1,749,080 people of concern, including 292,787 Central African, 110,627 Nigerian refugees, 976,773 IDPs (297,380 in the Far North and 679,393 in the North West and South West regions) and 354,328 returnees in the Far North region.

On 26 February, 250 Central African refugees returned home in the framework of facilitated voluntary repatriation. This first convoy for 2020 brings the total number of refugees who have returned so far to 3,559. UNHCR plans to facilitate the process for 10,000 of them this year.

The month was marked by a series of violent incidents in the Englishspeaking regions. On 14 February, an attack in Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region resulted in the death of more than 20 people including women and children

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS