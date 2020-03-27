Cameroon + 3 more
UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - February 2020
Attachments
Cameroon currently has 1,749,080 people of concern, including 292,787 Central African, 110,627 Nigerian refugees, 976,773 IDPs (297,380 in the Far North and 679,393 in the North West and South West regions) and 354,328 returnees in the Far North region.
On 26 February, 250 Central African refugees returned home in the framework of facilitated voluntary repatriation. This first convoy for 2020 brings the total number of refugees who have returned so far to 3,559. UNHCR plans to facilitate the process for 10,000 of them this year.
The month was marked by a series of violent incidents in the Englishspeaking regions. On 14 February, an attack in Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region resulted in the death of more than 20 people including women and children
MAIN HIGHLIGHTS
The general security situation in the English-speaking regions and mostly in the North West remains volatile. Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) continued to disrupt daily activities. Post-local election tensions continued as former candidates and winners of the parliamentary and municipal election remained targets of NSAGs.
The Humanitarian space continues to be threatened as access to affected areas has become complicated due to the recurrent clashes between the military and NSAG. On 14 February, 24 people including men, women and children were killed and a dozen houses burnt following an attack in Ngarbuh – Ntumbaw village in Ndu subdivision – Donga Mantung of the North West. In the South West, the week of 15 to 21 February was marked by several raids ‘by government defence forces on NSAG in Fako (Muyuka and its environs) and Manyu Division (Tinto). This new development in the two regions has caused more displacement and killing of civilians (in Kuk Village, Subdivision of Fungom Subdivision, Menchum Division) between 17 and 20 February.
In the Far North region, the security situation is of concern in the Mayo Sava, Mayo Tsanaga and the Logone and Chari divisions. The uninterrupted pace of predation and other militant attacks suggest a strong infiltration or presence of accomplices of the Boko Haram group in the Mayo Sava division. On the night of 03 to 04 February, some 50 suspected Boko Haram members attacked Mozogo in the Mayo Tsanaga division. Two (02) people were killed, four (04) shops looted, four (04) vehicles and 127 houses burnt, and considerable livestock and other properties carried away.