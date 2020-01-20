UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - December 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,714,411 people of concern, including 403,414 refugees; with 292,787 Central African and 110,627 Nigerian refugees.

By 31 December, 3,309 refugees from the Central African Republic were assisted by UNHCR and the governments of Cameroon and CAR in a voluntary return home in safety and dignity, representing 82% of the planned 4,000 in 2019.

A joint mission of World Bank and PNDP visited Nigerian refugees in the Far North in line with the subsequent implementation of projects under the IDA-18 sub-window for refugees and host communities.