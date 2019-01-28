UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - December 2018

Cameroon currently has 1,171,228 people of concern, including 274,688 Central African and 102,287 Nigerian refugees.

Activation of a Level 2 emergency for UNHCR’s response to the situation in the North-West and South-West regions.

Biometric registration of out-of-camp Nigerian refugees in the Far North region continued throughout the month of December.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR coordinates protection and assistance for persons of concern in collaboration with:

Operational coordination: The response for Central African refugees is managed in line with the Refugee Coordination Model. Sectorial groups have been established by UNHCR, covering the whole operational area. Local authorities have been very engaged in the management of the refugee operation. At the capital-level, UNHCR leads the Multi-Sector Operations Team for the Refugee Response and the national Protection Working Group, and actively participates in other relevant humanitarian coordination mechanisms and the Humanitarian Country Team.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS AND ACTIVITIES

As the humanitarian situation in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon deteriorated throughout the last quarter of 2018, with increased displacement within and across borders, the UN Humanitarian Country team unanimously approved, on 4 December, the idea of an agency-based Emergency Level 2 Declaration with the aim of possibly reaching a system wide “scale up”. Clusters were already activated in October and UNHCR had assumed leadership of the Protection and Shelter/NFI clusters. UNHCR opened an office in Buea (South West region) in September 2018 and plans to open an office in Bamenda (North West region) during the first quarter of 2019. There are over 437,000 IDPs in the North West and South West regions and some 32,000 refugees in Nigeria.

On 19 December, UNHCR and Crédit du Sahel presented a microcredit programme for the benefit of refugee populations in Cameroon with the aim of reducing their dependence on humanitarian assistance and to push instead towards their self-reliance. It is in response to UNHCR's advocacy that Crédit du Sahel will now facilitate access to microcredits for refugees in order to allow them to engage in various economic activities regardless of their origin and wherever they are located in Cameroon. Ultimately, UNHCR and its partners hope to reach more than 2,500 refugees through this programme.

On 18 and 19 December, the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT) and UNHCR organized in Bertoua the validation workshop of the Support Plan for 17 main municipalities that host Central African refugees in the East, Adamaoua and North regions. During this workshop, the mayors of the concerned municipalities reported the priorities resulting from the community consultations and finalized them with the departmental representatives of the concerned sectoral ministries with the aim of aligning these needs with national sectoral policies and strategies (sectors of education, health, water, civil status, agriculture, livestock and trade). Also participating in these discussions with the MINEPAT, and the Ministries of Decentralization and Local Development and of Territorial Administration at the central level, were representatives of the IDA 18 projects (community development and social safety nets), the World Bank, other UN agencies and international NGOs. The validated document will then be submitted for strategic validation at the central level. The Support Plan aims to be both an assembly of concrete responses to refugee and host population’s needs, and a reference document for public, development and humanitarian actors that will serve to facilitate the strategic coordination of investments and other support benefiting municipalities that are the most impacted by the presence of refugees. It is part of a holistic approach to facilitate the transition from humanitarian response to development, based on community / geographical targeting, and not on the status of beneficiaries.

A joint WFP-UNHCR mission was carried out the localities of Timangolo and Kette (East region) from 2-5 December 2018. The objective of the mission was to meet with beneficiaries of cash assistance and with concerned partners (Plan, Catholic Relief Services and MTN) in order to assess the risks of abuse of power by actors involved in monetary assistance. These exchanges allowed the mission to be informed about the various intervention modalities, gaps and recommendations mainly aimed at the self-reliance of refugees. This mission was followed by a roundtable discussion on 6 December hosted by WFP and UNHCR in Yaounde with key actors (financial service providers, humanitarian agencies, donors, national regulators, etc.) to debrief on the mission findings and to discuss existing measures and what more can be done to reduce risks related to abuse of power related to monetary assistance.

From 10-13 December, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, carried out a mission to the East and Adamaoua regions. The objective of the mission was to evaluate efforts being carried out and achievements made with funding provided since 2015, in order to assist Central African refugees. The delegation met with local authorities and with refugees in Mbilé, Gado and Garoua Boulai and were able to see first-hand the activities carried out in the sectors of education, WASH, health, livelihoods and civil documentation.

On 3 December 2018, a mission of German parliamentarians of the Bundestag led by H.E .Mr. Hans-Dieter Stell, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon, undertook a mission to the Far North region in order to obtain a better understanding of the ongoing humanitarian situation. The delegation visited the IDP site of Zamai, Gourenguel transit center where a briefing on protection and assistance issues for asylum seekers was presented, and thereafter visited Minawao refugee camp to oversee the infrastructure / work being carried out. This enabled the delegation to oversee the efforts being made by the Cameroonian Government, UNHCR and partners in the multisectoral response to host and refugee communities. Exchanges with members of the refugee community (focus group) helped to provide an understanding on themes of common concern (security, repatriation, self-reliance, etc).

Biometric registration for out-of-camp Nigerian refugees began in November 2018 in the department of Logone-et-Chari in collaboration with local authorities, the Joint Protection Committees and Intersos (UNHCR’s implementing partner). It is fully in line with the recommendations of the session of the Technical Working Group of the Tripartite Agreement held in August 2018, with a view to putting in place sustainable solutions and free movement of the populations concerned. In December, the exercise also began in the department of Mayo-Tsanaga where 3,519 individuals had been registered by 28 December.