UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - August 2019
Cameroon currently has 1,534,189 people of concern, including 286,052 Central African and 94,847 Nigerian refugees.
On 22 August 2019, 133 Nigerian refugees representing 25 households from Adamawa and Bauchi states were assisted to return home in safety and dignity.
Seven (07) new cases of measles have been reported at Minawao camp. 176 cases have already been managed, released from isolation and unable to transmit the disease in the community.
FUNDING (AS OF 31 AUGUST)
USD 90.3M Requested for Cameroon
- 28% funded
- 72% gap
MAIN HIGHLIGHTS
From 02 to up to the 13 September 2019, the two weeks lock-down in the North-West and South-West regions. This has caused a general volatile and tense the security situation with lot of armed confrontations between the belligerents, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) attacks, organised crimes and killings (reported in Bamenda, Bali, Ndop, Ako and other towns and villages). The lockdown situation has affected the opening of schools year that started on 02 September in Cameroun.
Humanitarian activities in the North West and south-West regions still remained grounded as workers could not move out of their residences to carry out their various tasks from home while remaining vigilant and reporting any security incident. Some staff members were being advised to go on leave, and to come back after the lockdown. Government forces kept patrolling the main streets and some highways leading to other Divisions in the Regions. The security situation remains very tense in Bamenda while in Buea, it is calmer.
The security situation in Cameroon's Far North region remains precarious. The terrorist group Boko Haram continue to increase incursions (with killings, kidnappings, and lootings) in villages in Logone and Chari, Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga. Continued forced and preventive displacement were greatly hindered by heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding, worsening the already poor road conditions. Civilian are scantily are concerned about the security situation despite the presence of the Security and Defence and Force (SDF).