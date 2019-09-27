UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - August 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,534,189 people of concern, including 286,052 Central African and 94,847 Nigerian refugees.

On 22 August 2019, 133 Nigerian refugees representing 25 households from Adamawa and Bauchi states were assisted to return home in safety and dignity.

Seven (07) new cases of measles have been reported at Minawao camp. 176 cases have already been managed, released from isolation and unable to transmit the disease in the community.

FUNDING (AS OF 31 AUGUST)

USD 90.3M Requested for Cameroon

28% funded

72% gap

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS