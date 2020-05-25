UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - April 2020

Cameroon MCO currently has 1,753,430 people of concern, including 272,144 Central African Republic refugees, 113,420 Nigerian refugees, 36,368 urban refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities, 976,773 IDPs (297,380 in Far North and 679,393 in North West and South West regions) and 354,328 returnees (former IDPs) in the Far North, North West and South West regions, 476 refugees and 79 asylum seekers in Gabon.

On 30 April 2020, UNHCR donated medical and personal protective equipment to support state hospitals in the East, North and Adamawa regions to fight against COVID-19. In addition, 24 health workers were trained in collaboration with the Regional Health Department and 407 community health workers on community actions within the context of COVID-19 infection and response.

On 22 April 2020, a cross-border meeting was held between UNHCRMaiduguri, Nigeria and UNHCR, Cameroon, which focused on the about 288 refugees who had crossed the border despite COVID-19 restrictive measures. Participants discussed the issue of prevention and response to COVID-19 in the countries of the Lake Chad Basin and its link with access to asylum.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS