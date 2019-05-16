UNHCR Cameroon Factsheet - April 2019

Cameroon currently has 1,298,694 people of concern, including 279,155 Central African and 104,724 Nigerian refugees.

2,115 Refugees in the Minawao camp identified as of 25 April, as potential candidates for voluntary repatriation by air to Nigeria.

From 24 to 25 April, joint UN-EU team visited Far North to assess the damage caused by Boko Haram and to assist government to manage the humanitarian crises.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

The security situation in Cameroon’s Far North Region has remained volatile with regular attacks from Boko Haram group. Like in previous months, there have been reports of killings, kidnapping, looting and burning of villages, livestock and foodstuff. There was a noted population displacement in the week of 08 to 12 April in the Fotokol area, with 420 persons from Nigue, 586 from Wangaram and 241 from Barawadji displaced for fears of other attacks. The population moved towards Fotokol centre as well as to the IDP camps of Dega and Minimarie, 5km from Fotokol. The main needs are in shelter and nutrition. On 22 April, another attack by the group in Magam Kotoko, Fotokol Sub Division forcefully displaced 548 persons to the localities of Biamo, Krenak, and Messio, adding to fears of more attacks especially in the Ramadan period in early May.

2115 Refugees in the Minawao camp have been registered as of 25 April, as candidates for voluntary repatriation by air to Nigeria. Meanwhile discussions on the voluntary repatriation process are ongoing between the government of Nigeria, Cameroon and UNHCR. A series of meetings have been held with the refugees concerned, local partners, the Cameroonian authorities at the regional level and their Nigerian counterparts to ensure the voluntary repatriation is conducted in safety and dignity, as well as to ensure their sustainable reintegration in Nigeria. Registration is continuing.

On 02 April, families rendered homeless by the March 30 storm in Guiwa Yangamo, East Region, began receiving assistance in core relief items, such as blankets, tarpaulins and soap after a multi-sector evaluation visit to the site by UNHCR, government and other partners. A mobile clinic was set up to carry out sensitisation on hygiene, screening for malnutrition among children less than 5 years, pregnant and breastfeeding women and psychosocial assistance. For the refugees’ community, 293 plastic sheets, 16 and half cartons of soap and 339 blankets were provided to 134 affected households. For the host community, 755 plastic sheets, 26 cartons of soap and 151 blankets were made available to 151 households. 114 refugee households further received a 50 percent food ration for 15 days during distribution.