UN-SPIDER supports response to floods in Far North of Cameroon

The 2019 rainy season in the Far North region of Cameroon has caused the Logone river to overflow and flood the Zina (Logone-et-Chari department), Maga and Kai-Kai districts (Mayo Dany) in the country's Far North region. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that at least 60 out of 110 villages in the Zina district - 19,359 people - are affected, while 15 villages with a total of 16,215 people are affected in the Kai-Kai district.

UN-SPIDER has requested the activation of the International Charter Space and Major Disasters for the floods on behalf of the Department of Civil Protection (DPC) of Cameroon. SERTIT is acting as the project manager for this activation. An emergency support page with links to relevant resources has also been created.

A preliminary flood map created by UN-SPIDER is available online.

In July 2019, UN-SPIDER conducted an Institutional Strengthening Mission to Cameroon and ran a workshop focussing on making use of space-derived information products during emergency situations. To support the mission, UN-SPIDER compiled relevant data sources and step-by-step procedures in a digital booklet available online.