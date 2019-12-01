UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon Condemns Killing of Abducted Aid Worker in North West

Yaounde, 1 December 2019 – The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Ms. Allegra Baiocchi, strongly condemns the killing of an aid worker in north-west Cameroon. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker last night. On behalf of the United Nations and the wider humanitarian community, our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Ms. Baiocchi.

On 30 November, Mr. Pascal Ngwayi, of COMINSUD, a local NGO and UN partner, was abducted and later killed by armed men in Donga Mantung Division of the North West Region. At the time of his abduction, Mr. Ngwayi was carrying out a humanitarian assessment to ensure people in need received timely and appropriate support. “Humanitarian workers risk everything to provide aid to people most in need. They must be respected and protected, not targeted. The continued attacks on aid workers only increase the suffering of civilians, as we are unable to safely carry out operations,” added Ms. Baiocchi.

The deliberate targeting of aid and aid workers constitutes a war crime. The United Nations renews the call for all armed actors to ensure the protection of aid workers, to fully uphold international human rights and humanitarian law and to respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

In the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, the humanitarian community is working to bring lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people, in line with the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

