13 Dec 2018

UK aid for children caught up in Cameroon conflict

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 13 Dec 2018

The UK is to supply new emergency aid to help tackle a humanitarian crisis in Cameroon, as the Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin calls for full humanitarian access to save thousands of children’s lives.

Fighting between Anglophone separatists and Cameroon security forces has displaced almost half a million people since tensions flared more than a year ago in the North-West and South-West regions of the country. The humanitarian situation on the ground is deteriorating, food supplies are critical and thousands of children are at risk of severe acute malnutrition.

The much-needed new UK aid funding, delivered through UNICEF, will:

  • treat 1,300 children who are most at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition
  • provide essential drugs to treat 5,700 children for deadly diseases such as malaria, diarrhoea, and acute respiratory infections
  • deliver water and sanitation kits, non-food items and dignity kits to 10,000 people
  • provide 2,000 mosquito-nets to prevent malaria
  • vaccinate 3,500 children against measles
  • identify and support many unaccompanied children

Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin said:

“Hundreds of thousands of people are living in desperate conditions in Cameroon. We call on all parties to provide full humanitarian access to ensure more lives are not put at risk.

“It is the most vulnerable, particularly young children, who find themselves on the front line of this humanitarian crisis.

“UK aid will make sure the most vulnerable can get the medical treatment, food, water and support they so desperately need.”

The new funding will go towards a $15 million (£11.9m) emergency appeal launched earlier this year by the UN.

