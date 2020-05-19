TİKA Provides Ramadan Aid to Cameroon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) plans to distribute food aid to those in need in 4 different cities in Cameroon during the month of Ramadan. The distribution began in Douala, one of the largest cities in the country.

The food parcels prepared by TİKA were delivered to the mukhtars and imams of the relevant neighborhoods with the participation of Mayor of Douala IV Dr. Edouard Hervé Moby to be distributed to 250 families, especially in the neighborhoods affected by internal migration in Douala.

In his statement, Mayor of Douala IV Edouard Hervé Moby said that they were extremely happy to have Turkey on their side in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and that they hoped this food aid would lead the way for other development projects. Stressing that Douala, which receives a large number of immigrants, has many needs in the fields of education and healthcare, Moby stated that their relations with Turkey could take on a different dimension through a Sister City Project.

In his speech, TİKA’s Yaoundé Coordinator Mehmet Yazgan stressed the importance of sharing during the month of Ramadan, which is in the shadow of COVID-19 this year. Summarizing TİKA’s projects and activities all over the world, Yazgan noted that Turkey aims to further increase its visibility in Cameroon through development projects.

TİKA’s Ramadan food aid activities in Cameroon will continue in the cities of Yaoundé, Ngaoundéré, and Garoua-Boulaï in the coming days. The aid will be delivered to 1250 families in total.