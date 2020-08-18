TİKA Opened a Health Center to Serve 8,000 People in Cameroon

Njindare Integrated Health Center, located in Foumban, Cameroon, was put into service again with its renewed medical equipment after the expansion and renovation carried out by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Njipouh-Njindare Integrated Health Center had started operating under the Ministry of Health in 2003 in Njindare, a neighborhood with a population of nearly 8,000 people in Foumban, Cameroon; however, many units had become unusable due to lack of resources over the years. The center was put into service again with its renewed medical equipment after the expansion and renovation carried out by TİKA. The center, which will also be used as a maternity hospital, is expected to serve 8,000 patients a year. TİKA also drilled a solar-powered well to provide clean water to the health center and locals.

A baby who was born in the health center a week before the inauguration was the center of attention at the inauguration ceremony attended by Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç, Deputy Governor of Foumban Dipoko Ngoun Emmanuel Serge, Mayor of Foumban Hermine Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya, and TİKA’s Yaoundé Coordinator Mehmet Yazgan.

In her speech at the ceremony, Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç stated that our country, which has 42 Embassies in Africa, is the most generous country in humanitarian assistance in line with its humanitarian and entrepreneurial foreign policy. Saraç stressed that the two countries have long-standing diplomatic relations, established after Cameroon’s independence in 1960.