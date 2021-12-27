TİKA Continues to Support Capacity Building in Emergency Medicine in Africa

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) held the “Introduction to Disaster and Emergency Response Training (ADG+)” for 45 healthcare providers from 9 African countries in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey as part of the Emergency Medicine Capacity Building Program (ATKAP).

In the first phase of the Introduction to Disaster and Emergency Response Training, developed by the Training Projects Coordination Unit at TİKA as part of ATKAP, 60 prospective trainers selected among 243 Sudanese emergency health professionals who attended 8 separate training programs in Sudan and Turkey successfully completed the training of trainers in Turkey and were awarded an international trainer certificate. In the second phase of the project, 28 of these trainers taught training courses in Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Guinea, the Gambia, Senegal, Niger, and Cameroon along with Turkish trainers.

After the training courses held in these countries, 5 prospective trainers selected from each country were given training of trainers at the International Emergency Disaster Training and Simulation Center in Urla, Izmir, affiliated with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey, from December 6 to 17, 2021, in order to create local pools of trainers. After the training, a two-day exercise was conducted.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was attended by Dr. Şuayip Birinci, Deputy Minister of Health of Turkey; Dr. Rahman Nurdun, Vice President of TİKA; Dr. Eray Çınar, Director-General of Emergency Health Services in the Ministry of Health of Turkey; Dr. Irshad Ali Shaikh, Director at WHO’s Istanbul Office; Dr. Mehmet Burak Öztop, Provincial Director of Health of Izmir; and many invitees.

In his speech at the ceremony, Dr. Şuayip Birinci, Deputy Minister of Health of Turkey, thanked TİKA for its contribution, stating that they have made significant progress in more than 4 years through training courses held in 9 African countries and Training of Trainers programs organized subsequently in Turkey with TİKA’s valuable support and the dedication of trainers in our country.

Dr. Rahman Nurdun, Vice President of TİKA, said, “As TİKA, we carry out projects and activities in many fields, especially in the health sector. While some projects focus on the construction of health centers and hospitals and the donation of modern equipment, training activities that support human capital and build capacity in the health sector in friendly and sister countries constitute a significant part of our projects. The pandemic once again proved the importance of our health projects.”

A total of 800 people have been given the Introduction to Disaster and Emergency Response Training, developed by the Training Projects Coordination Unit at TİKA as part of ATKAP, in various parts of the world, especially in Africa and the Balkans. The activities carried out in this context were referred to as exemplary projects in the Annual Report 2020 of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC). It is aimed to hold training courses in other members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States as part of ATKAP.