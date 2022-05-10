Support from TİKA to the Education Infrastructure in Cameroon

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided hardware to Doursoungo Primary School in Maroua in the far north of Cameroon and opened a computer class at the same school.

TİKA provided the 20-class school with 300 desks to increase the quality of education and ensure that teaching and learning takes place in a healthy environment. The computer class is aimed to help students access basic computer education.

A ceremony was held to present the computer class and other classrooms. Aliou Wali, Maroua Mayor, traditional leaders and TİKA representatives participated in the ceremony. TİKA Yaounde Coordinator, Burak Özden, gave a speech in the ceremony and said TİKA, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has carried out many projects in education, health and agriculture in Cameron for the last 10 years. He added that they will continue to contribute to development goals in education in Cameroon.

More than 1200 students, 500 of whom are girls, get education at Doursoungo Primary School, which was established in 1980.