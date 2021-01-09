Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on suicide attack in northern Cameroon

DAKAR / NEW YORK, 9 January 2021 – “Yesterday, a suicide attack in Mozogo town, in northern Cameroon, killed at least 15 civilians including five children between the ages of 3 and 14. Six other children, aged 9 to 16, were gravely injured.

“I condemn this horrific act and call for the immediate cessation of attacks against children, their families and communities. There is absolutely no justification for the targeting or use of children to carry out attacks.

“I continue to be deeply concerned about the increasing number of attacks against civilians in the Far North, North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon. The rise in violence has exacerbated a national humanitarian crisis and there are now an estimated 3.2 million children in need across the country.

“Conditions for vulnerable children and families have only been made worse by mass school closures, disease outbreaks and the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UNICEF continues to work with the Government and our partners in affected communities to provide children and families with essential protection, health care and education services, but this is not enough. Additional support and engagement from the international community is urgently required to help us reach those most in need.”

