Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon condemning the killing of school children in the South-West region

Yaoundé, 24 November 2021 – The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Mr. Matthias Z.

Naab is deeply saddened and shocked by another attack against a school, leading the death of four children and a teacher in the South-West region.

On 24 November, unidentified gunmen attacked a Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi, South-West region. Four students aged 12 to 17 and a teacher were killed, and an unconfirmed number of students and teachers were injured and are receiving treatment.

“I strongly condemn attacks on schools, teachers, and children. They are a serious violation of international human rights law and of the right to education. The perpetrators of such heinous acts and those supporting them must be held accountable. I urge all parties to respect and promote the right to education,” said Mr. Naab.

The opposition against Government administered education by non-State armed groups and subsequent attacks on education continue to mark the crisis in the North-West and South-West of Cameroon. As a result, over 700,000 students remain out of school. Five years into the crisis, attacks against education continue. Violence against education facilities and personnel as well as kidnapping for ransom of children and teachers by non-State armed groups are reported on a regular basis.

Mr. Naab expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the United Nations and the wider humanitarian community to the families of the victims.

