The situation in Central Africa and the activities of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa - Report of the Secretary-General - 29 May 2020 (S/2020/463)

The situation in Central Africa and the activities of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa Report of the Secretary-General I. Introduction 1. The present report is submitted pursuant to the statement of the President of the Security Council dated 10 August 2018 (S/PRST/2018/17), in which the Council requested me to keep it informed about the activities of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA). It provides an assessment of the major political and security trends in Central Africa since my report dated 29 November 2019 (S/2019/913), and an update on progress in the implementation of the mandate of UNOCA, as adjusted following the strategic review of UNOCA, the conclusions of which had been welcomed by the Council in the statement of its President dated 12 September 2019 (S/PRST/2019/10). The report also provides an update on the situation in the Lake Chad basin region, pursuant to Council resolution 2349 (2017)