Shocked by Fatal Attack on School, Secretary-General Urges Cameroon Authorities to Conduct Full Investigation, Hold Those Responsible Accountable

SG/SM/20366

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked by news of a horrific attack on a school in the city of Kumba, in Cameroon’s south‑west region, on 24 October, in which several children were reportedly killed and several others wounded. The attack is another disturbing reminder of the exacting heavy toll on civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education. Attacks on education facilities are a grave violation of children’s rights.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the wounded. He urges the Cameroonian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. He calls on all armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians and to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law.

The Secretary-General strongly urges the parties to answer his call for a global ceasefire. He reiterates the availability of the United Nations to support an inclusive dialogue process leading to a resolution of the crisis in the north‑west and south‑west regions of Cameroon.