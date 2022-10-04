Shelter Typologies and Needs Overview in Cameroon's Northwest, Southwest, West and Littoral Regions

Summary

In 2022, the Shelter Cluster in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon has done a lot of work to advance the understanding of the Shelter situation and vulnerabilities of the various populations affected by the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon.

This document is a summary of the main shelter needs per population group and provides an overview of the different shelter and settlement typologies found throughout the four regions impacted by the internal displacement crisis. Many of the humanitarian needs are exacerbated by a lack of protection and more adequate shelter is a physical manifestation of that protection. The data and summary in this document is a result of various workshops and provides evidence on how a lack of shelter exacerbates these protection needs. The document is a compilation of the following resources:

• Shelter Cluster Household Assessment in the Northwest and Southwest Regions Plan International (funded by UNHCR) -https://sheltercluster.org/north-west-south-west/pages/shelter-cluster-household-assessment-northwest-and-southwest-regions

• Shelter Cluster Household Assessment in the West Region Dedi-(funded by UNHCR)- https://sheltercluster.org/west-region/documents/plandanalyse-evaluation-des-conditions-des-abris-des-personnes-deplacees-et

• NWSW Shelter Cluster Assessing Shelter Vulnerability and Severity of Household Needs in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest Regions: A Scorecard and Ranking System- https://sheltercluster.org/north-west-south-west/documents/assessing-shelter-vulnerability-and-severityhousehold-needs

• The Northwest and Southwest Shelter Cluster Strategy- https://sheltercluster.org/north-west-south-west/documents/2022-northwest-andsouthwest-cameroon-shelter-cluster-strategy

• August 2022 OCHA Multisectoral Needs Assessment with special thanks to IOM this year for enabling the Shelter Cluster to make significant modifications to the questionnaire to collect new data on the Shelter typologies