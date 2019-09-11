11 Sep 2019

Secretary-General Welcomes Announcement of National Dialogue Process in Cameroon

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19728

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement made today by President Paul Biya on the launch of a national dialogue process in Cameroon. He encourages the Government of Cameroon to ensure that the process is inclusive and addresses the challenges facing the country. He calls on all Cameroonian stakeholders, including the diaspora, to participate in this effort. The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support the dialogue process.

For information media. Not an official record.

