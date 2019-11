16 active partners are working in NW-SW Cameroon comprising 12 national NGOs, 3 international NGOs, and 1 UN agency. Within the 4 active sub sectorsHygiene Promotion, Sanitation, WASH Kits, and Water Supply- there are more than 10 projects in October 2019. The majority of activities are focused on Fako, Mezam,and Bui divisions.