Republic of Cameroon | Northwest and Southwest: Humanitarian Reach and Activities | 5Ws (July 2019)

Summary

In June 2019, a total of 27,140 beneficiaries were reached out of 35,528 people targeted with a different type of WASH activities. 13,032 beneficiaries reached with sanitation and hygiene promotion events. The majority of beneficiaries were inter displacement people in urban and peri urban areas, as well as WASH cluster conducted some hygiene promotion events for both inter displacement people in bushes and host community people. WASH cluster reached 5,826 beneficiaries with a water supply and water a quality activities; the main vulnerable group from these activities is the host community with extension to cover the internal displacement in urban, peri urban areas and bushes.

WASH cluster distributed 1,423 Minimum WASH NFI kits and 50 Complete WASH NFI kits to 7,652 beneficiaries. The kits were provided to the internal displacement people in urban, peri urban areas and villages, in addition, the kits were provided to the host community people. WASH cluster reached 630 es beneficiaries with constructions or rehabilitation of emergency communal latrines and households. Assistance provided at the community, bushes, urban and peri urban areas.