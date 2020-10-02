Republic of Cameroon: mVAM Bulletin, September 2020 (Data of June-July 2020)

Greater vulnerability of female-headed households

Highlights

On average, 15.1% of households have a poor or borderline food consumption score across the country. This proportion is much higher in the Northwest region where more than half of the households have poor or borderline food consumption.

The national average of the reduced Coping Strategies Index (rCSI) is 11.4 points, with 62.5% of households having used at least one negative coping strategy in the past seven days.

Households headed by women are found to be the most vulnerable, with a proportion of these households having a poor or borderline food consumption score 3.1 times higher (40.5%) and an rCSI 1.7 times higher on average (19.0) than those headed by men.