Rapid Protection Assessments, Summary Report, Southwest Cameroon - December 2020

1. Introduction

The Rapid Protection Assessment (RPA) is conducted by DRC when entering a new community to quickly assess protection needs and trends at the community level to inform the appropriate programme package that DRC will implement in the community. In particular, the RPA enables to have a clear picture of the evolution of needs in a particular community since the beginning of the crisis. The RPA was accompanied by Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) for an all-encompassing overview and more complete analysis.