The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Cameroon through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Cameroon. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Cameroon on March 19.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Cameroon. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

(Reference)COVID-19 situation in Cameroon

As of March 17, approximately 200,000 confirmed cases and approximately 2,000 deaths have been reported. Approximately 820,000 doses of vaccine have been administrated, and only about 6 percent of the population has completed the vaccinations.

