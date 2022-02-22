Protection Update for the North-West and South-West Regions (February 2022)

I. Protection Environment

Some 358,657 people remained displaced within the two regions and 383, 596 are considered as returnees (Source OCHA, MSNA August 2021). Female population count for 54%, children for 60% of the total displaced population; elderly represents 10% of total population.

The protection environment in the months of January and February 2022 was marked by the tensions arising from the AFCON football competition, which was partially played in Limbe (Fako Division, South-west region). The organization of the sport event created multiple tensions between the SFF and the NSAG, which in turns affected the civilian population. NSAG were reported to threaten the civilian population willing to attend the games at the stadium or take part to the event in whatsoever form; in some instances the threat turned into physical assaults and abuses that have been on the rise this month. The heavy deployment of military forces during AFCON has led to a decrease of reported protection incidents this month both due to the increase of security presence but also to the impediments faced by humanitarian actors in conducting protection monitoring (i.e. roadblocks).

In the month of January, partners reported the killing of 11 civilians. Some of them can be attributed to the armed confrontations between the SFF and NSAGs in Bwitingi (Buea) on 12th January in relation to the NSAG having declared a lockdown on each day a match was played in Limbe stadium.

Armed clashes, roadblocks, lockdowns and roadblocks continued to affect the other divisions of the North-west and South-west. On 12th January in Buea, it is reported that seven boys and girls were stopped by the NSAG on their way to school, threatened at gun point and forced to strip naked while the perpetrators were filming. The images were shared on social media as a deterrent to other children to attend school.

In January, a total of 157 priority protection incidents were reported by protection monitors mainly arbitrary arrest and unlawful detentions, as well as physical assault and abuses (DRC & IRC Protection Monitoring report, January 2022). Due to changes in funding and partnerships, protection actors carrying the protection monitoring activities are currently revising the allocation of geographical coverage, which may explain partially the low number of incidents reported this month.

In addition, GBVIMS recorded a particularly high number GBV incidents in the month of January, mainly psychological violence, and denial of opportunities and services. The data is still being verified by the GBV AOR prior it can be confidently reported but the increase is attributed to two factors (i) the influx of refugees from Nigeria among which many GBV survivors have been identified and (ii) the emergency of new GBVIMS actors operating in hard-to-reach areas. GBV actors also partially explain the dramatic increase of reported GBV incidents by the awareness and sensitization activities carried during the 16 days of activism campaign, which have encouraged more survivors to speak out.

While a number of incidents of denial of opportunities and services is related to denied access to housing, land and property for women. Cluster and AOR coordinators are currently reviewing the GBVIMS questionnaire in order to include a breakdown that would allow to identify HLP-related incidents.

The vast majority of the GBV cases for January are recorded in the Donga-Mantung Division in the North-West (62%); in Lebialem (13% and Fako (11%) divisions in the South-West region.