Protection Monitoring Report, Southwest Cameroon, January to December 2020

1. Introduction

This report outlines summary findings and analysis from DRC’s protection monitoring activities from the period covering January to December 2020. It contributes to an increased understanding of the wideranging protection impacts of the Cameroonian anglophone crisis on affected populations.

DRC is implementing programmes in the South-West region since January 2019 and is currently conducting activities in the areas of protection, child protection, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) and food security. Protection networks including Protection Focal Points and Community-Based Protection Committees (CBPC) have been set up with support from DRC. They enable DRC to maximize the impact of its protection response in the intervention areas. DRC provides protection response activities in all communities where Protection Monitoring is implemented to ensure that vulnerable individuals receive support. In addition to protection monitoring, DRC provides Individual Protection Assistance, supports vulnerable cases with referrals when needed, provides individual and group psychosocial support (PSS) services, and supports the capacity building of community-based protection structures.