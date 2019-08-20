Protection cluster strategy North West and South West regions of Cameroon (August 2019)

I. Background

The ongoing crisis in the two English-speaking South West and North West Regions of Cameroon has its roots in the perception by a vast majority of the population of being marginalized by the government in Yaounde. They believe that the rest of the country is better represented in the Government’s political as well as the economic and social plans. This perception resulted in uprisings in October 2016, followed by violent confrontations between separatists and the Cameroonian government security forces in several parts of the two regions. The result of the armed crackdown of this civil unrest has been widespread internal displacement of the civilian population within and out of both regions including movements into neighboring Nigeria. The crisis continues to adversely impact on the lives of the affected population be it displaced hosting or resident population.

Hotspots of violent conflict have emerged in many areas, inducing massive movements of people fleeing their homes for safety. Further displacements continue where IDPs are unwilling to return, moving to other hosting areas in urban, rural, and forest settings in the two regions, which may already be congested and under-resourced, placing pressure on host communities in terms of physical and legal protection, and access to basic goods and services. Tensions are also rising where secondary displacement is witnessed in areas with functioning schools and health services, as well as employment opportunities.