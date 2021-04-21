Preliminary Result – SMART-SENS Nutritional Survey2021 / Résultat Préliminaires – Enquête nutritionnelle SMART-SENS 2021 [EN/FR]

• SMART for the host/resident population in Adamaoua, East, Far North and North regions (4 strata)

• SENS for Central African and Nigerian refugees populations in the Adamaoua, East, Far North and North regions (3 strata)

Context

A nutritional survey was conducted by the Ministry of Public Health with technical and financial support from UNICEF and UNHCR. This survey is part of a nutritional surveillance system set up since 2007 for the SMART part of this survey. This year, it was conducted from 16 February to 14 March 2021 in the 4 vulnerable regions of the country (Far North, North, Adamaoua and East) and associated with the SENS in the Nigerian refugee camps of Minawao and among Central African refugees living in Sites and Off-Sites. It aimed to assess the nutritional status of children under 5 years of age, the assessment of breastfeeding and feeding practices of infants and young children under 2 years of age (ANJE) and women aged 15-49 years.

Methodology

This cross-sectional survey used a two-stage cluster random sample. The results are therefore representative for each of the four priority regions and for the three strata representing the refugees populations. The survey was conducted on ANDROID phones via ODK following the SMART and SENS methodology, allowing for a standardised, simplified, rapid and transparent nutritional survey and the improvement of the quality of anthropometric data.

• SMART pour la population hôte/résidente des régions de l’Adamaoua, Est, Extrême Nord et Nord (4 strates)

• SENS pour les populations réfugiées Centrafricaines et Nigérianes présentes dans les régions de l’Adamaoua, Est, Extrême Nord et Nord (3 strates)

Contexte

Une enquête nutritionnelle a été par le Ministère de la Santé Publique avec l’appui technique et financier de l’UNICEF et du UNHCR. Cette enquête intervient dans le cadre d’une surveillance nutritionnelle mise en place depuis 2007 pour l’enquête SMART. Cette année, elle a été conduite du 16 février au 14 mars 2021 dans les 4 régions vulnérables du pays (Extrême Nord, Nord, Adamaoua et Est) et associée à la SENS dans les Camps de réfugiés Nigérians de Minawao et auprès des réfugiés Centrafricains vivant dans des Sites et Hors-Sites. Elle visait à évaluer l’état nutritionnel des enfants de moins de 5 ans, l’évaluation des pratiques d’allaitement et d’alimentation des nourrissons et des jeunes enfants de moins de 2 ans (ANJE) et des femmes âgées de 15 à 49 ans.

Méthodologies

C’est une enquête transversale par sondage aléatoire en grappes à deux degrés d’échantillonnage. Les résultats sont donc représentatifs au niveau de chacune des 4 régions prioritaires ainsi que dans les 3 strates représentant les populations réfugiées. L’enquête a été conduite sur téléphone ANDROID via ODK suivant la méthodologie SMART et SENS, permettant la réalisation d’enquête nutritionnelle standardisée, simplifiée, rapide et transparente et l’amélioration de la qualité des données anthropométriques.