OIC Adhoc Committee for Mobilizing Resources for Refugees and IDPs from the Sahel and Lake Chad Kicks Off Activities

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held the first activity of the Adhoc Committee on Mobilizing Resources to Assist Refugees and IDPs in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions, in line with Resolutions 3/44 ICHAD and 4/48 ICHAD, adopted by the 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad early this year.

In his opening remarks, OIC Secretary-General, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, stressed that mandate of this Committee is of paramount importance given the urgent needs of the victims of the crisis witnessed by many OIC Member States in the two regions, particularly in Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

His Excellency pointed out that the mass displacement of populations in these countries, following the actions of the Boko Haram terrorist group, has exacerbated the food crisis in the region and reduced access to basic services for both the displaced and the host communities, despite the great efforts of the concerned governments.

He also stressed that mobilizing more support from international partners is needed to provide better humanitarian assistance to millions of affected people.

Furthermore, Mr. Taha underlined that the OIC General Secretariat is determined to work with donor Member States, financial institutions and regional Mission in Niger, as well as with its external partners, to initiate concrete measures aimed at alleviating the suffering of refugees and IDPs in the two regions, in accordance with the relevant resolutions.